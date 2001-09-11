Paramount gets terrorist calling card

Sources indicate several Paramount executives walked into work Tuesday morning with an anonymous fax waiting for them.

It read "Thank phony President Bush for the bombings of the Pentagon in Washington D.C. and World Trade Building in New York." The message apparently spooked the entire Paramount lot - most executives left the studio early Tuesday.

Still Judge Joe Brown started production on its new season as planned Tuesday. Insiders indicate several people, defendants and plaintiffs, had already been flown in to appear on the show and producers figured they should just go about business as planned. - Susanne Ault