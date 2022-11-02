Paramount Earnings Fall 57% As It Adds Streaming Subscribers

Paramount Global reported a 57% drop in third quarter earnings as it invests to try to compete in the direct-to-consumer streaming business and revenues fell at its traditional TV business.

Paramount said it added 4.6 million Paramount Plus subscribers. Paramount Plus now has 46 million subscribers. Overall, the company added 4.7 million DTC subscribers, giving it 67 million total globally..

It's ad-supported streaming platform Pluto TV had 72 million monthly active viewers globally and increased total viewing hours year over year.

Paramount’s direct-to-consumer business had an adjusted operating loss of $343 million, up from last year’s $198 million loss, as the company invested in its streaming businesses.

DTC revenues rose 38% to $1.226 billion, with subscription revenue rising 59% to $863 million and advertising revenue up 4% to $363 million.

Adjusted operating income at Paramount’s traditional television business fell 11% to $1.231 billion. Revenue fell 5% to $4.948 billion, with advertising revenue down 3% to $1.974 billion and affiliate and subscriber revenue down 5% to $2 billion.

Overall, net earrings fell to $231 million, or 33 cents a share, compared to $538 million, or 80 cents a share, a year ago. Revenue rose 5% to $6.916 billion

The results were below Wall Street forecasts.

"This is a tough quarter for Paramount as linear pressures appear to be worsening while DTC revenue growth is slowing. Expenses are running hot, both P&L and cash, with earnings significantly down year over year," said Steven Cahall, analyst at Wells Fargo. "On [this morning's earnings] call we think management will be looking to provide efficacy of the pivot to streaming, though as our recent downgrade to underweight explained we think alternative strategies are needed (though not currently expected)."

Paramount shares were down more than 9% in pre-market trading Wednesday following the earnings release.

Also Read: Wells Fargo Downgrades Paramount Again, Says It Should Become an 'Arms Dealer'

“In the third quarter, Paramount continued to execute on our differentiated strategy anchored by our broad range of popular content, our diverse portfolio of platforms, and our truly global operating reach,” said CEO Bob Bakish.

“That strategy continued to drive growth in subscriptions across our streaming platforms with Paramount Plus adding 4.6M subscribers. Paramount Pictures also extended its stellar run with its sixth #1 film in 2022. Looking forward, we couldn’t be more excited about the array of sensational content coming to Paramount Plus in the fourth quarter, as well as the launch of the service in France, Germany, Austria and Switzerland,” Bakish said. ■