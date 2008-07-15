Paramount Digital Entertainment Strikes Jaman Deal

Online movie site Jaman struck a distribution deal with Paramount Digital Entertainment.

Jaman will get access to Paramount titles including The Kite Runner, Sweeney Todd, There Will Be Blood, Cloverfield, Vanilla Sky and Beowulf.

Paramount cited the security of Jaman's movie-delivery platform as one of the reasons why it felt comfortable releasing its titles to the site, according to Jaman’s announcement of the deal.

Online security and copyright protection are huge issues for TV and film studios.