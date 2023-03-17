Paramount CEO Bob Bakish’s Compensation Jumps To $32 Million

Paramount CEO Bob Bakish’s compensation for 2022 was $32.05 million, up from $20.06 million in 2021, according to a proxy statement filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Bakish received a stock award of $16 million. He did not receive a stock award in 2021. He got a $16 million stock award in 2020, when his compensation was $39 million.

Paramount also announced the addition of Dawn Ostroff as an independent, non-executive director

Ostroff was most recently Chief Content and Advertising Business Officer at Spotify, Prior to Spotify, she was president of Conde Nast Entertainment. Before that she was president of entertainment for The CW.

"We are thrilled to welcome Dawn to Paramount's Board at such an exciting moment in our evolution," said Shari Redstone, Chair of Paramount's Board of Directors. "We believe her leadership, diverse expertise in content strategy and her long track record of driving transformation will prove invaluable as we seek to continue building on the success of Paramount's global multiplatform strategy."

Ostroff will stand for election at the company’s annual shareholder meeting. Two current directors, Candace Beinecke and Ronald Nelson, will not stand for re-election.

The change will leave the Paramount Board with eleven members, with eight members serving as independent directors, pending the vote at the annul meeting. ■