Pappas Taps Hill as VP

Seeking to build out more local news products, Pappas Telecasting is bringing news veteran Desiree Hill on board to lead the expansion. On Tuesday, Pappas named Hill VP of news development, a newly created position. She will be responsible for expanding and developing news on the company’s TV stations and new-media platforms.

“Pappas’ expansion isn't limited to traditional broadcast and cable models but includes Webcasts, podcasts, textcasting and other new and innovative ways of delivering news and information,” Hill said in a statement.

Pappas owns 25 TV stations affiliated with Fox, The WB, ABC, CBS, UPN and Azteca America, and operates three more stations under local marketing agreements.

Hill most recently was a consultant for TV stations, including the Pappas group. She has also been a professor at the University of North Texas and worked for TV-station consultant firm Audience Research and Development. Hill also worked as a producer for two stations in Oklahoma City, where she won an Edward R. Murrow Award for coverage of the 1996 Oklahoma City bombing.