Pappas Splits With Azteca

Pappas Telecasting announced that it’s terminated affiliation agreements with the Azteca America Network in all markets. The stations include KAZH Houston, KTNC San Francisco, KAZR Reno, KAZO Omaha and KAZJ/KAZS Sioux City, Iowa. Azteca programming ends on these stations June 30.

Not included in the divorce is Pappas’ KAZA Los Angeles, whose Local Marketing Agreement expires next summer, or can be terminated on six months’ notice by Pappas.

The Pappas-Azteca partnership goes back six years. Pappas CEO Harry Pappas stated, “The Azteca America Network’s programming has not developed and ratings have not grown as we had expected. We are choosing amongst various other options for programming on these stations, to begin July 1, 2007.”

Pappas owns 27 stations.

Azteca America did not return calls for comment.