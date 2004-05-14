Pappas Names Sales Exec

Pappas Telecasting Cos. has named veteran TV-station executive Ted Stevens vice president and director of business development.

He will head up sales development and training for the Pappas station group, which comprises 25 owned and operated stations, primarily major network affiliates, and three stations operated through local marketing agreements with others.

Stevens most recently was group manager for a cluster of Sinclair stations in Iowa, Missouri and Kentucky. Before that, he held sales and management posts with various Midwest stations.

