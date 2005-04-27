Pappas Names PR Chief

Pappas Telecasting Cos. Inc. has created a corporate-promotion position, tapping Mark Hodoroski to fill it.

Hodoroski, who has been creative services director of the company's KMPH-TV Fresno, Calif., will be corporate director or promotion, overseeing the PR for all of the company's stations.

He will oversee recruitment and training of individual station promotion managers and staffs, as well as establishing a resource-sharing system among them.

Pappas owns 25 TV stations, has construction permits for another 24, and operates three other stations through local marketing agreements.