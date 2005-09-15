Pappas Names Chicago Sales Exec

Alan Weintraub, account manager/franchise specialist, for National Cable Communications, has joined Pappas Telecasting as director of national sales for Chicago.

Weintraub will head up natoinal sales for Pappas' Midwest stations and all of its Web sites.

Pappas owns 25 TV stations and is the largest privately held TV group, according to the company.

Weintraub's sales resume also includes Clear Channel and Disney's WLS-TV in Chicago.