Pappas Makes Deal With EchoStar

Pappas Telecasting's tough talk on retransmission appears to have paid off...with an assist from the courts.

Only days after saying its stations would be pulled off EchoStar's DISH Network on December 1--the same date a court ordered EchoStar to stop delivering any distant network signals to customers--Pappas Telecasting said Thursday that it has come to a five-year deal with the satellite company for carriage of its TV stations in 11 markets.

DISH customers had faced losing some big-ticket programming if the injunction against delivering distant network signals to 11 markets had been combined with the loss of the local network affiliate.

As part of the deal, EchoStar has agreed to add CW affiliate KCWL Lincoln, Neb., and KUNO ATV San Francisco-Oakland-San Jose.

Suggesting some of the viewers Pappas told about the pending pull-out registered their discontent, Harry Pappas, chairman and CEO, said in a statement: " We have reached an agreement that contains all of the economic terms that we had been seeking. We are extremely happy for the sake of our viewers that this matter has been resolved amicably and in a timely fashion. The support of our viewers made the difference in the last twenty-four hours; we thank them one and all.”