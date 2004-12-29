Pappas Eyes 'Net' Revenue Boost
Pappas Telecasting Cos. is looking to boost its online presence and revenue.
Rosemary Danon, VP, new media, has added "online" to her title, and has been charged with boosting the online presence for its 25 owned TV stations and three others it operates through local marketing agreements.
Danon will buy or create content, oversee ineractive marketing and media campaigns, and develop content for the group's digital stations, most recently as VP, interactive services group, for Liberty's interactive TV division.
