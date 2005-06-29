Pappas Adds Next Text TV'er

To help viewers keep up with news when they’re away from the TV, KMPH, the Pappas Telecasting-owned Fox affiliate in Fresno-Visalia, Calif is rolling out a new, free text messaging service.

The “Fox 26 First Alert News” service, available via TextCaster software, includes news alerts, daily morning weather forecast, traffic alerts, stock market closing, AMBER alerts and details on station contests.

KMPH is the latest Pappas station to roll out a text-messaging service.



Sister stations KTNC, an Azteca America affiliate in the San Francisco market, recently unveiled plans for a Spanish-language text message service and its English-language stations KPTM Omaha; KDBC El Paso; KSWT Yuma, Ariz.; and KHGI Lincoln, Neb., also offer cell phone systems.

