Paolini Named Fox Station Sales Senior VP

WTXF Philadelphia vice president and general manager, Patrick Paolini, has been named senior VP a Fox Station Sales, announced Jim Burke, president of sales at Fox Television Stations.

Paolini starts Oct. 3 and will oversee the national sales effort for all 27 of Fox's owned and operated stations, reporting to Burke. He replaces Joe Oulvey, who has been appointed executive VP of ad sales at Twentieth Television.

"Over the last 11 years with Fox, Patrick has demonstrated in a variety of roles that he is an innovative and efficient leader," said Burke. "His extensive sales experience and strategic management approach made him the ideal choice to lead our national sales team."

Prior to his two year run atop WTXF, Paolini was VP/director of sales at WNYW-WWOR New York. His earlier positions in the group include six years as VP and general sales manager at WTTG-WDCA in Washington and a year as general sales manager at WTVT Tampa. Paolini had come to Fox from LIN.

"I'm thrilled to return home to New York for this incredible opportunity and work alongside the talented sales team at Fox Station Sales," he said. "I look forward to leading the group's national sales efforts and building upon the success that has already been established."