Pandora Gets Upgrade On Comcast X1 System

Pandora and Comcast said they have upgraded the way the subscribers can access the music service through the Xfinity X1 cable TV platform.

Customers will now have access to Pandora’s on-demand Premium and ad free radio Plus subscriptions over the internet through X1. It will also be easier to find personalized music alongside the live, recorded and on-demand programming available on Xfinity TV.

A more limited Pandora service had previously be available to Comcast subscribers through X1.

“We’re seeing explosive growth in listening through in-home devices like X1, and we’re proud to be one of Comcast’s premier online music streaming partners,” said Chris Phillips, chief product officer, Pandora. “Pandora continues to harness the power of X1 in new and innovative ways from voice-activation to easy, intuitive access to music throughout the platform, bringing music to the forefront of your in-home entertainment experience like never before.”

The new Pandora integration enables Xfinity customers to:

Choose the level of service that fits their needs. Pandora Premium, which costs $9.99 a month, allows consumers to search and play any song, album, playlist or station; Pandora Plus, at $4.99 a month, provides access to ad-free radio stations with additional skips and replays; Pandora’s free service enables access to personalized stations.

Quickly access to their favorite music simply by saying, “Pandora” into the X1 voice remote.

Access to specific songs, albums or playlists with simple commands like “play ‘Santa’s Coming for Us’ by Sia on Pandora.”

Immediate playback Pandora through a simplified sign-in experience.

Discover Pandora with search throughout Xfinity On Demand, including within popular destinations such as music, kids and Latino and on select artist profile pages.

“We are constantly improving the in-home entertainment experience by integrating new features and services into Xfinity X1,” said Chris Satchell, executive VP, chief product officer, Comcast Cable. “Our customers love the ability to play music through their television, which often have the best speakers in the house, and we are thrilled to expand our partnership with Pandora and provide Xfinity TV customers with seamless access to Pandora’s full suite of online features on X1.”



In addition to Xfinity X1, Pandora is available on over 2,000 connected devices and streaming platforms including Sonos, Fitbit, Roku, Google Home, Amazon Echo and Xbox. Pandora is available for use in over 200 vehicle models including GM and Honda.