Comcast: We Won't Create Internet Fast Lanes

Comcast has reiterated that it will not block or throttle internet access after the FCC votes to roll back net neutrality rules, is not creating internet "fast lanes" and has no plans to engage in paid prioritization.

That came in a blog by senior executive VP David Cohen on the eve of the FCC vote Dec. 14.

Earlier in the day, NCTA-The Internet & Television Association President Michael Powell, whose biggest member is Comcast, said he supported legislation prohibiting some paid prioritization practices--specifically slowing traffic and charging to speed it up.

He was joined by the heads of USTelecom and CTIA to say that internet was and would continue to be their policy and that it was not only good for subs and the public interest, but for their own bottom lines.

Cohen said that his company will not block, throttle or discriminate against lawful conduct, and will clearly post policies on network management.

Both Powell and Cohen were responding to the "end of the 'net" rhetoric from Hill Democrats and net neutrality activists.

Cohen said despite those "repeated distortions and biased information, as well as misguided, inaccurate attacks from detractors, our internet service is not going to change. Comcast customers will continue to enjoy all of the benefits of an open internet today, tomorrow, and in the future. Period."

Powell also made the same point in speaking to journalists Wednesday (Dec. 13).



Related: INCOMPAS to FCC: Interconnections Need Government Minding