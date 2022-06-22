P&G Sponsors Summer Programming Streaming on Byron Allen’s HBCU Go

Packaged good giant Procter & Gamble is sponsoring two new summer shows on HBCU Go, the streaming platform owned by Byron Allen’s Allen Media Group that serves the Historically Black Colleges and Universities.

The new shows are The Color of STEM and Spade a Spade and the both debut on June 23.

The Color of STEM is a docuseries that looks at how access to STEM programs has impacted the lives of Black students across the country.

The other new show is Spade A Spade, half-hour roundtable talk show featuring athletes, entertainers and influencers. The first episode will look at Title IX, which have women equal access to sports programs, on its 50th anniversary.

"HBCUs are the heart and soul of Black America. The free-streaming service HBCU Go is simply here to amplify the excellence of these extraordinary institutions of higher learning,” said Byron Allen, founder, chairman, CEO of Allen Media Group. “Allen Media Group is 100% committed to bringing original and inspirational content to this platform, and we genuinely appreciate Procter & Gamble for their continued sponsorship and commitment in working with us to achieve this very important goal.”

P&G is supporting the shows as part of its Widen the Screen initiative, which aims to encourage more expansive portrayals of the Black experience in film, television, and media through partnerships and programming with Black creators and Black-owned and Black-operated media companies.

Ads for P&G brands including My Black is Beautiful, Olay, Old Spice, Pantene, and Secret will appear on HBCU Go as part of Procter & Gamble’s effort to serve the HBCU community.

The new shows are executive produced by HBCU Go’s Curt Simmons and Karrington Symonds.

“HBCU Go is pleased to amplify the voice of Black excellence to students, alumni, and our community during the summer and throughout the whole year,” said HBCU Go president Curtis Symonds. “From documentaries, movies, sports, talk, and lifestyle programming, we’re opening new doors for content creators to share their stories and to shine a light on our unique cultural experience. HBCU Go is the ultimate destination for free, quality content." ■