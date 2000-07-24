Panasonic unveils 720p DVCPRO

Making good on the promise it made in February, Panasonic has developed a working prototype of a 720-line progressive DVCPRO HD camcorder. The manufacturer demonstrated the unit, scheduled for delivery in December 2000 at a suggested list price of $60,000, at the ITS Forum in Los Angeles earlier this month.

The AJ-HDC27A dual-frame-rate camcorder will be able to record up to 46 minutes of HDTV video in either the 720p/30fps or the 720p/60fps format.