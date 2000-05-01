Panasonic starts up IP facilities
Panasonic has opened the Kyushu Matsushita Electric Research Laboratory in San Diego to work on IP-related technologies and products.
It's the company's second such facility to open in a month, joining the Matsushita Communication R & D Center U.S. (which focuses on IP for the business environment) in Princeton, N.J. Another facility is expected to open in Silicon Valley.
