Panasonic sells HD hardware to Fox, ABC

Las Vegas - Panasonic came to NAB with new products and customers in tow, with the company's latest camera already having friends in high places, with both Fox and ABC purchasing cameras.

Fox Digital has purchased two of the cameras, which offer variable framerate selection (Fox also purchased an AJ-HDC130DC DVCPRO HD VTR.) And ABC Television has purchased a DVCPRO HD production system that includes the AJ-HDC27A, which will allow the network to acquire images in 720p. An AJ-HD150 recorder was also part of the package. - Ken Kerschbaumer