Panasonic Remembers Livingston

Well-regarded technology executive Phil Livingston, a vice president with Panasonic Broadcast & Television Systems Company, died Tuesday in Secaucus, N.J. after a long illness, the company announced Friday. He was 64.

Mr. Livingston was a 28-year veteran of Panasonic and held numerous technical posts, most recently overseeing Panasonic Broadcast’s strategic business development activities. For the last five years, he directed the company’s Technology Partnering Program, where he worked with over thirty different manufacturers to incorporate Panasonic’s compression technologies into their products.

Phil Livingston began his broadcast career in radio at WVOS and WVIP in upstate New York. He helped build WOKR-TV in Rochester, N.Y. and developed an Instructional Television system for the City School District in that city, and then served for 10 years as Associate Director for Instructional Resources at the State University of New York at New Paltz.

Livingston represented Panasonic on the Board of WHD-TV, the Digital Model Station in Washington, and had been involved in the work of the Advanced Television Systems Committee (ATSC) since 1987. He served on the ATSC Board of Directors from 2002 to 2006, and as Board Chairman from 2002 to 2005. He was a member of SMPTE, a SMPTE Fellow, and chaired the Committee on Television Production Technology (P-18) for two years. He wrote numerous white papers and articles, gave many presentations both domestically and abroad on emerging technology, and received a 2006 SMPTE Award for co-authoring a paper entitled “A News Solid State Memory-based Television Acquisition System.”

“Phil was tremendously respected for his knowledge and contribution in the broadcast industry," said John Baisley, President, Panasonic Broadcast. "The entire Panasonic community will truly miss the invaluable contributions he made in furthering the company’s initiatives in the broadcast and production industries for over 28 years. Of more significance, Phil was a true gentleman and a gentle man. Our heartfelt sorrow and prayers are with his wife, Jan, and his family during this very difficult time. Phil’s memory will live on with the people of his Panasonic Broadcast family.”