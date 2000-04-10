Panasonic has sold a DVCPRO News Automation (DNA) server system to WXYZ-TV Detroit. It will be used for news post-production, storage and multichannel playback to air. The configuration for wxyz includes a seamless network of four Newsbyte nonlinear editing systems with dual redundant SGI Origin200 GIGA channel servers working on a Prisa Fibre Channel network. Ciprico Fibrestore online disk arrays provide the DNA system with a total of 32 hours of online storage. The system will be phased in during the year.