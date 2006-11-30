Panasonic To Convert Cox TV Stations

Panasonic announced that the conversion of newsgathering operations at the television stations of the Atlanta-based Cox Television will also extend to P2 HD solid-state memory recording system.

The first stations to be set up with the new equipment are WSOC-TV, the ABC affiliate in Charlotte, N.C. and WSB-TV, the ABC affiliate in Atlanta. Both stations will be using the DVCPRO P2 HD equipment and starting in January 2007, their photographers will have AJ-HPX2000 shoulder-mount, multi-format 2/3" P2 HD converters.

Cox Television operates 15 TV stations and is a subsidiary of Cox Enterprises, Inc.