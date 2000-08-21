Panasonic: Back into HDTV fray?

NEW YORK

Although Panasonic wasn't able to reach a deal with ABC to sponsor HDTV broadcasts of Monday Night Football this season, a Panasonic source says the consumer-electronics giant is still interested in underwriting some HD programming. In fact, the source says, the company is talking to several networks. A likely partner is CBS, which has promised to continue its weekly offering of prime time HDTV programming even though Mitsubishi, its big HDTV sponsor last season, has decided not to renew its deal.