PanAmSats big week

Satellite giant PanAmSat was busy last week, announcing major deals for

both its new streaming-media division and its established program-distribution

business.

Broadband service provider Excite@ Home has agreed to use PanAmSat's

NET-36 satellite streaming network to deliver high-quality Internet audio and

video to Excite@Home's more than 2 million broadband subscribers. NET-36 is

designed to bypass Internet bottlenecks by using PanAmSat's satellite capacity

to distribute multimedia traffic to servers at local points of presence (POPs),

which will then feed subscribers through broadband connections, such as cable

modems or DSL. PanAmSat is investing $250 million in the NET-36 venture,

primarily to install local servers at telcos and cable headends.

Excite@Home, which is controlled by cable operator AT&T, plans to

start using the NET-36 service by the end of the year. "We want to provide the

highest-quality content, and PanAmSat has very strong content relationships,"

says Excite@Home Vice President of Business Development Denise McGuire. "And

they can access our high-speed network."

NET-36, which launched on Sept. 26, also counts Real Networks and Qwest

Communications' US West unit as customers. NET-36 serves more than 100,000

households in seven Qwest cities, according to NET-36 President and PanAmSat

Senior Vice President Bill Moses, and will soon be reaching close to 200,000

homes. With the addition of Excite@Home's 2 million subscribers, NET-36 already

has access to a third of all broadband households in the U.S., he points

out.

While NET-36 pursues new revenues in the streaming market, PanAmSat's

traditional television business got a big boost last week with a sweeping

space-segment deal with Disney. The 15-year agreement makes PanAmSat the

preferred space-capacity provider for the ABC Cable Networks group, the ESPN

Networks and the ABC Television Network.

Under the multisatellite deal, Disney is expanding PanAmSat's existing

domestic and international distribution of Disney Channel, ESPN, SoapNet and

Toon Disney; switching the distribution of ABC and syndicator Buena Vista

Television from Loral to PanAmSat; and tapping PanAmSat for satellite news

gathering (SNG) and other occasional-use services for ABC and ESPN.

"We can provide the kind of global satellite coverage that few others in

the industry can do," says PanAmSat President and CEO Doug Kahn.

PanAmSat will begin handling Buena Vista's programming next year and

ABC's SNG feeds in the next two years, according to Kahn. ABC won't switch its

primary program distribution to PanAmSat until 2006, however, when its contract

with Loral expires.

ABC's switch to PanAmSat was simply cost-driven and not due to any

service problems, says Preston Davis, ABC president of broadcast operations and

engineering. In the meantime, ABC will enjoy preferred occasional-use pricing

from the Greenwich, Conn.-based company.

Disney's cable networks will also benefit from new "multibeam feed"

antenna-upgrade kits from PanAmSat that will allow a single satellite dish at a

cable headend to simultaneously receive feeds from three satellites: Galaxy Xr

at 123 degrees west longitude, Galaxy V at 125 degrees and Galaxy IX at 127

degrees.

"It creates for us the ability to have one antenna," explains Vince

Roberts, senior vice president of broadcast operations, engineering and

technology, for ABC Cable Networks Group. "At a cable downlink, real estate is

pretty precious stuff."