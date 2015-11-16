Pamela Padilla Joins Telemundo Denver Anchor Team

Telemundo Denver has upped Pamela Padilla to news anchor, effective immediately.

Padilla, who joined KDEN as a multimedia journalist in February, will anchor Noticiero Telemundo Denver at 4:30 p.m., 5 p.m. and 10 p.m. alongside coanchor Guillermo Martinez and sports anchor Carlos Rausseo.

“Pamela is an outstanding journalist who has made countless contributions to our news team and we’re very excited that she, along with Guillermo Martinez and Carlos Rausseo, will continue to deliver the local breaking news and information that our communities demand and deserve,” said Pedro Calderon Michel, Telemundo Denver news director.

Padilla previously worked at Telemundo’s Dallas-Fort Worth station KXTX as web editor from 2013-15 and at KTVW Phoenix from 2012-13.