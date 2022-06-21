Pamela Levine Named Marketing Head For Disney Branded TV, NatGeo Content

The Walt Disney Co. said it hired Pamela Levine as head of marketing for Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content, effective June 27.

Levine joins Disney from BookClub.com, where she was chief marketing officer. She replaces Jayanta Jenkins, who left the company earlier this month.

At Disney, Levine will report to Disney Branded Television president Ayo Davis and Nat Geo content president Courteney Monroe. She will head up an integrated internal agency handling brand and creative marketing, strategy, publicity, media planning, social, event, talent relations and awards.

“Pam is an incredibly accomplished executive whose extensive experience launching, reimagining and growing big entertainment brands is unparalleled,” Davis and Monroe said in a statement. “She’s not only led marketing for some of the most successful film and television franchises of all time, but Pam has a stellar reputation as a strong, inspiring leader of high-performing, award-winning teams. We’re delighted to welcome her to our Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content teams.”

Before going to BookClub.com, Levine was president of worldwide theatrical marketing at 20th Century Fox and chief marketing officer at HBO.

“This is an incredible and unique opportunity to work not only for two of the world’s most beloved and iconic global brands but also with some of the most talented executives in the business,” Levine said. “It’s an added bonus that so many of them are friends and former colleagues. I’m thrilled to join Ayo and Courteney, and the amazing teams at Disney Branded Television and National Geographic Content to help realize the unlimited potential of both brands.”

Reporting directly to Levine at Disney will be: Chris Albert, executive VP, marketing and publicity; Chris Spencer, executive VP, creative marketing; Kristin Corrigan, senior VP, marketing strategy; Jessica Bodaken, VP, marketing production; Abby Ho, VP, social media and engagement strategy; and Katie Morrow, VP, media planning. ■