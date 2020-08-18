Pam Chen Named VP/News Director at KABC Los Angeles

Pam Chen has been named VP and news director at KABC Los Angeles. ABC owns the station. She succeeds Rob Elmore, who became president and general manager of WTVD Raleigh Durham earlier this summer.

“Pam Chen is an innovative journalist, producer, mentor and leader at KABC, equally and fiercely dedicated to both the success of Eyewitness News and the people in the newsroom that she works with daily,” said Cheryl Fair, president and general manager of ABC7. “Pam shows that hard work, character, compassion and commitment are the ingredients for success. I am confident in her leadership and look forward to what is to come.”

Chen began her career at KABC as a morning producer of the Eyewitness News 5 a.m. newscast, later transitioning to producing the evening newscast. She helped launch KABC’s first weekly entertainment show, On the Red Carpet. Chen returned to news as executive producer in 2014. She was named assistant news director in 2019.

“It's an absolute honor to be entrusted to lead this newsroom,” said Chen. “The Eyewitness News team is comprised of world-class individuals that I’ve been working side-by-side and collaborating with throughout my 15 years at KABC. I am looking forward to leading this remarkable team as we continue to strengthen the connections to our local communities across Southern California through high-impact hyperlocal and relevant storytelling.”