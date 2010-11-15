'Palin's Alaska' Pulls Big Vote For TLC

The first episode of Sarah Palin's Alaska on TLC drew 4.96 million viewers, the most

ever for a new show on TLC.

The series, featuring the former vice presidential

candidate and governor out in the wilds of Alaska, drew a 3.5 household rating

according to fast national numbers from Nielsen. It also attracted 1.1 million

women 25 to 54, a key demographic category for TLC.

In other demos, Palin drew 1.8 million adults 25 to

54 and 1.6 million adults 18 to 49.

TLC's previous top launch was What

Not to Wear in 2003.