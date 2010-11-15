'Palin's Alaska' Pulls Big Vote For TLC
The first episode of Sarah Palin's Alaska on TLC drew 4.96 million viewers, the most
ever for a new show on TLC.
The series, featuring the former vice presidential
candidate and governor out in the wilds of Alaska, drew a 3.5 household rating
according to fast national numbers from Nielsen. It also attracted 1.1 million
women 25 to 54, a key demographic category for TLC.
In other demos, Palin drew 1.8 million adults 25 to
54 and 1.6 million adults 18 to 49.
TLC's previous top launch was What
Not to Wear in 2003.
