Palin Uses SNL Appearance To Solicit Contributions

In an e-mail Monday ascribed to Governor Sarah Palin, the McCain/Palin campaign sought contributions to try and counter what they said was Democrats effort to "flood every network" with negative ads.

Citing the record fund-raising of Obama during September (by some reports $150 million, by Palin's estimate "nearly $200 million"), the "Dear Supporter" e-mail from Palin referenced her Saturday Night Live appearance Saturday. "If you caught my guest appearance on Saturday Night Live this weekend, you may have seen an ad or two (or twenty) from Senator Obama's campaign," the e-mail said. "With this new money, they'll only step up their media buying efforts to flood every network with ads attacking our shared values."

She asked for between $25 and "$1,000 or more," which she said would go to pay for Republican media buys as well as get-out-the-vote efforts.