Palin Scores for 'Oprah'

Oprah Winfrey's interview with former Alaska governor vice-presidential candidate Sarah Palin scored The Oprah Winfrey Show its best ratings in two years.

The CBS Television Distribution talk show hit a 7.2 rating/18 share weighted-metered-market average for primary runs on Monday, Nov. 16. That's up 36% from last year's 5.3/13 time period average.

The last time Oprah did as well was when the entire Osmond clan appeared on Nov. 9, 2007. The Palin episode also was the highest rated since this year's season premiere featuring a tell-all interview with Whitney Houston and last year's post-presidential election episode.