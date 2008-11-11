Palin Propels 'On The Record' With Greta Van Susteren
By Alex Weprin
Monday's interview with Alaska Governor and former Republican vice presidential nominee Sarah Palin delivered the most viewers for On The Record with Greta Van Susteren all year.
The one-hour Fox News program drew 3.79 million viewers from 10-11 p.m., with 940.000 in the 25-54 demo.
On The Record was the second highest rated program on all of cable that night, behind only The O'Reilly Factor, which was tops in both total viewers and the demo.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.