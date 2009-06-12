Palin: Letterman "Pretty Perverted"

Arkansas Governor Sarah Palin followed her Today appearance with an interview on CNN's The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer.

In an interview airing later Friday, she tells Blitzer that David Letterman's jokes are "you know, pretty perverted."

"But it goes beyond that," she tells Blitzer. "Not just that joke, but this insinuation that it's OK, it's acceptable to talk like that, and then that it's acceptable for the media to not provide the American public, the listeners, the readers, the full context of that joke. Letterman says, now, hey, I wasn't talking about her 14-year old. David, my 14-year-old was there with me at the game. She was the only one there with me. It wasn't my older daughter, who's in college and taking care of her young family. It was my 14-year-old."