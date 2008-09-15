Palin-Hannity Chat Bumped One Day

The campaign of Republlican presidential nominee Sen. John McCain (R-Ariz.) rescheduled vice-presidential nominee Sarah Palin's interview with Fox News Channel's Sean Hannity.

Originally scheduled to take place Tuesday in Cincinnati, the sitdown was bumped to Wednesday. Hannity will interview the Alaska governor in Youngstown, Ohio. Palin and John McCain are campaigning in the battleground state.

The interview will air in two parts, Wednesday and Thursday, on Hannity & Colmes from 9 p.m.-10 p.m. (EST).