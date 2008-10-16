Paley Center, SnagFilms Partner for Documentarians

The Paley Center for Media and internet startup SnagFilms announced plans to team up today in an effort to expand and refresh the global audience for documentary filmmakers.

The Paley Center offers filmmakers a forum for discussion of their work and hosts multiple documentary events throughout the year while SnagFilms offers internet access to a large database of documentary films through their website.

Today only a fraction of documentaries produced receive theatrical distribution, thereby decreasing the possibility of these films reaching a large audience. In response to this “gridlock,” The Paley Center and SnagFilms have committed themselves to raising awareness of important distribution outlets for documentary filmmakers.

“SnagFilms was created to address the bottleneck in distribution for quality documentary films,” said Rick Allen, CEO of SnagFilms said in a statement. “By joining with the Paley Center, we help our audience gain greater exposure to both established and emerging documentary filmmakers, and provide them access to an even greater diversity of films.”