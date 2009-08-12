Paley Center Lines Up TV Panelists
The Paley Center for Media has begun to line up panelists for its weeklong presentation of new network shows.
For Paley Fest: Fall TV Preview Parties, org is scheduling one day for each net and will offer screenings of rookie programs as well as panels to discuss the shows.
Broadcasting & Cable Newsletter
The television industry's top news stories, analysis and blogs of the day.
Thank you for signing up to Next TV. You will receive a verification email shortly.
There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again.