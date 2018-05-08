Paley Center for Media Names Three to Board of Trustees

The Paley Center for Media has added three executives to its Board of Trustees.

The new members include: National Football League Commissioner Roger Goodell, Vivendi CEO Arnaud de Puyfontaine and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP Presiding Partner Faiza Saeed.

“The Paley Center’s Board of Trustees is comprised of the most important and prestigious leaders in the media, sports, and entertainment industries,” said Maureen J. Reidy, the Paley Center’s President & CEO. “We are incredibly proud to welcome Arnaud, Roger, and Faiza to our esteemed Board and look forward to the invaluable contributions each will make to the Paley Center’s continued growth.”

The trio join current trustees: Alfonso de Angoitia, Grupo Televisa; Frank A. Bennack, Jr., Hearst; Mitch Barnes, Nielsen; Gary B. Bettman, National Hockey League; Aryeh B. Bourkoff, LionTree LLC; Brandon Burgess, ION Media Networks; Juan Luis Cebrián, PRISA; Adriana Cisneros, Cisneros; Cesar Conde, NBCUniversal; Arzuhan Doğan Yalçindağ, Doğan TV Holding A.S.; Nancy Dubuc; Tami Erwin, Verizon; David Eun, Samsung NEXT; Randy Falco, Univision Communications Inc.; Cristiana Falcone, World Economic Forum; Mike Fries, Liberty Global; Dexter Goei, Altice; Judy Hart Angelo; Gustave Hauser, Hauser Communications, Inc.; Robert A. Iger, The Walt Disney Company; Peggy Johnson, Microsoft Corporation; John H. Josephson, SESAC; Jeffrey Katzenberg, WndrCo; Mel Karmazin; Henry A. Kissinger, Kissinger Associates, Inc.; Debra Lee, BET Networks; Robert D. Manfred, Jr., Major League Baseball; Joe Marchese, Fox Networks Group; John Martin, Turner; Julie Menin, New York City Mayor’s Office of Media and Entertainment; Jonathan Miller, Advancit Capital; Leslie Moonves, CBS Corporation; Daniel L. Mosley, Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP; James Murdoch, 21st Century Fox; Katherine Oliver, Bloomberg Associates; William C. Paley, 2023 LLC; Richard Plepler, Home Box Office, Inc.; Shari Redstone, CBS and Viacom; Dan Rose, Facebook; Michael I. Roth, Interpublic Group; Geoffrey K. Sands; Josh Sapan, AMC Networks; Robert B. Schumer, Paul, Weiss, Rifkind, Wharton & Garrison LLP; Stanley S. Shuman, Allen & Company LLC; Edward Skyler, Citi; Evan Spiegel, Snap Inc.; David J. Stern, National Basketball Association; Jeff Weiner, LinkedIn Corporation; Devin Wenig, eBay; Dick Wolf, Wolf Films; and David Zaslav, Discovery Communications.