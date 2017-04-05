Paley Center Names Three to Board of Trustees

The Paley Center for Media named three top media executives to its board of trustees Tuesday: Altice USA chairman and CEO Dexter Goei; CBS and Viacom vice chair Shari Redstone; and Doğan Broadcasting Group CEO and chairperson Arzuhan Doğan Yalçindağ.

The Paley Center's Board of Trustees offers advice and counsel in support of the organization's mission to lead the conversation around today's rapidly evolving media landscape. The Board also provides key input on strategy and operations, including public programs and exhibits, educational classes, workshops, and industry events hosted by the Paley Media Council.



"I'm thrilled to welcome these incredibly accomplished leaders to our esteemed Paley Board," said Maureen J. Reidy, President and CEO of The Paley Center for Media. "The Paley Center offers the most exciting, distinctive, and cutting-edge programs that inspire thoughtful and informative discussion. Our three new Trustees will each lend a significant voice to the conversation and to the Paley Center's overall mission."



