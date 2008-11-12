Paley Center Announces Gala Host, Honorees

Bonnie Hunt (The Bonnie Hunt Show) will host this year’s Paley Center for Media annual gala on Dec. 11. The event will take place at the Hyatt Regency Century Plaza in Century City, Calif.



The Paley Center’s honorees include Showtime Networks, Inc. and twelve-time Emmy award winner Carl Reiner.



Showtime will be honored for its critical acclaim and popularity of its original series’ including Dexter, Weeds, Brotherhood, The Tudors, Californication, The L Word, This American Life, and Tracey Ullman’s State of the Union.

Reiner will be honored for his achievements in television and entertainment programming as a writer, director, producer and actor.



Special guests will include Tracey Ullman, Dick Van Dyke, Jimmy Smits, and Even Handler, among others.



The Paley Center will receive the proceeds from the event for its ongoing efforts to increase public understanding of the media and its significance in today’s society.



Past gala honorees include Julie Andrews, Tom Brokaw, Jerry Bruckheimer, Carol Burnett, Kelsey Grammer, Mary Tyler Moore, Dan Rather, Jerry Seinfeld, and Barbara Walters.