Paisner Re-Elected Academy President

Bruce Paisner has been re-elected president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.

Paisner, who is president of Hearst Entertainment, re-appointed Fred Cohen chairman of the academy.

Under Paisner's watch the academy has expanded its Emmy awards, started an interactive Emmy competition with B&C sibling Reed Midem (Mip TV, Mipcom), and launched the World Television Festival in New York.