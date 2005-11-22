Paisner Re-Elected Academy President
Bruce Paisner has been re-elected president and CEO of the International Academy of Television Arts & Sciences.
Paisner, who is president of Hearst Entertainment, re-appointed Fred Cohen chairman of the academy.
Under Paisner's watch the academy has expanded its Emmy awards, started an interactive Emmy competition with B&C sibling Reed Midem (Mip TV, Mipcom), and launched the World Television Festival in New York.
