Paintball story misses mark

The widely televised story of men paying big bucks to hunt naked women

with paintballs in the Las Vegas area was discredited last week by Las Vegas

officials, including Mayor Oscar Goodman, who said the station had been scammed

in a businessman’s effort to sell videotapes.

KLAS-TV reporter LuAnne Sorrell, who first reported the story earlier in the

month, acknowledged late last week that the event may have been staged for

cameras.

In a report that was posted at the station's Web site

(www.klas-tv.com/Global/story.asp?S=1375511&nav=168XH6TX ), she said, "A

video shoot that Eyewitness News was invited to three weeks ago did involve a

naked woman getting shot by a paintball," and the young woman even told the

news crew that it hurt more than expected and left a real mark.

The original July 14 report warned viewers that its content might be

offensive to some, but in spite of (or perhaps because of) such advisories, the

story spread over print, broadcast and cable news.

Neither Sorrell nor the station's news director could be

reached Friday for further comment.