Paddens HELPFUL letter to hollings

Disney uber-lobbyist Preston Padden was hard at work promoting Disney's do-right attitude at last week's hearing featuring eight movie-studio execs, including Disney President Robert Iger. At the hearing, Sen. Fritz Hollings (D-S.C.) read aloud a letter from Padden emphasizing how hard Disney Chairman Michael Eisner worked to get internal agreement on Disney's new policy regarding the advertising of R-rated films. "Unfortunately, the other networks aren't following our lead. We could use your help on this," Padden wrote. Padden wasn't so proud of his behind-the-scenes efforts, apparently. Neither Disney's Washington office nor Hollings staff would give out the letter, calling it "personal."