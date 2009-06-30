PA Broadband Event Is Launch of Rural Tours By Top Officials

President Barack Obama has chosen to launch what will be a series of rural visits by top administrations with a broadband event featuring the Vice President, Commerce Secrety Gary Locke, Agiculture Secretary Tom Vilsack and FCC Chairman Julius Genachowski.

The trip had been reported earlier in the day, but the president put it in context with a statement Tuesday evening (June 30), saying it would be the first of a series of visits by cabinet secretaries and other administration officials who would "fan out across the nation to hold a series of discussions on how communities, states, and the federal government can work together to help strengthen rural America."

They have been asked to report back to Obama on the state of rural America and how it can be strengthened.

“A healthy American economy depends on a prosperous rural America,” said the president. “Rural America is vast and diverse, and different communities face different challenges and opportunities. That’s why we’re going out to hear directly from the people of rural America about their needs and concerns and what my Administration can do to support them.”