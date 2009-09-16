‘Oz' Day Two: Performing for Fox

Sony's Dr. Oz, a Harpo-produced spin-off of CBS' Oprah, held up in its second day, scoring a 1.7 rating/5 share in the overnight weighted metered markets, according to Nielsen Media Research. The show remains up 31% compared to its lead-in and year-ago time period averages, both of which were a 1.3/4.

While the show's first-day ratings aren't as strong as some industry observers had hoped for or expected, Oz is improving year-ago time periods and lead-ins for stations, which are key measures of a new show's success. Moreover, in the country's biggest markets, it inherited some weak time slots, making it more difficult to launch with a big national number.

Oz's key clearances are on five Fox owned stations: WNYW New York, KTTV Los Angeles, WFLD Chicago, WFXT Boston and KTBC Austin. In all of those markets except Austin, stations' time periods are showing improvements.

On WNYW New York, Oz holds its own in its 3 p.m. primary time period, averaging a 1.7 household rating, the same rating that the time period did last year at this time. The same is true for the show's key demographic of women 25-54. At 11 a.m., the show's secondary run in the market, Oz improves the station's household performance by 83% and its women 25-54 performance by 133%.

On KTTV Los Angeles, where the show is double-run at 5 p.m. and 11 a.m., Oz improves 5 p.m. by 8% among households and by 100% among women 25-54. At 11 a.m., the show improves the station's household performance by 50% and its women 25-54 performance by 75%.

On WFLD Chicago, Oprah's home town, Oz holds its own at 4 p.m., while the slot gains 200% among women 25-54. In its secondary run at 10 a.m., households jump over last year by 20%, while women 25-54 jump 67%.

On WFXT Boston, Oz improves households at 5 p.m. by 56% versus year-ago time period and holds its own in the demo. At 9 a.m., the show's secondary run, it jumps by 15% in households and by 367% in the demo.

For the Fox stations, KTBC Austin is the only trouble spot. There, Oz falls by 27% among households at 9 a.m., and by 39% among households at 1 p.m., the show's secondary run. Overnight demographic numbers aren't available in Austin because it is not a metered market.