Oxygen's Supermodels Score Against Super Bowl

Oxygen counterprogrammed Sunday's Super Bowl broadcast with some super programming of its own, a block of programming dubbed "Supermodel Sunday."

The network ran a marathon of America's Next Top Model Obsessed against the big game on its sister broadcast network. Oxygen acquired the rights to replays of America's Next Top Model last year, Obsessed adds exclusive vignettes and behind the scenes info to the series.

Despite the competition, the strategy seemed to work, as Oxygen had its most watched Sunday primetime ever in the W18-34 demo the network is trying to target, according to Nielsen.

The network averaged 184K W18-34, 272K W18-49, 325 P18-49 and435K overall viewers. The median age of viewers watching Oxygen on Sunday was 26.