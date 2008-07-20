Oxygen Wants You to Dance Your Ass Off

Oxygen picked up new reality series Dance Your Ass Off and a third season of The Bad Girls Club.

Oxygen will roll out Dance, a dancing-meets-dieting format, in 2009. It will be executive-produced by Sally Ann Salsano and was developed by Lisa Ann Walter and Kate Rigg, who are consulting producers.

Bad Girls Club, from Bunim-Murray Productions, is the network’s highest-rated original series ever to date and will be expanded from 30 to 60 minutes when it returns this winter.