Oxygen Targets Sororities

Oxygen is counting on sisterhood being powerful by reaching out to sorority members to promote the launch of its new show All About Aubrey.

The new series, premiering March 7, features singer Aubrey O’Day, whose most famous television moment came when she was fired by Diddy during an episode of Making the Band.

O’Day was a member of Alpha Chi Omega and Oxygen has set up viewing parties at sorority houses at colleges including Ohio State, Syracuse, University of Illinois, UCLA, and the University of Georgia. Oxygen will provide the sororities with All About Aubrey t-shirts and a karaoke machine. Karaoke contests will follow the premiere, and Oxygen is encouraging students to post pictures on the All About Aubrey Facebook page. Participating sororities have a chance to win a $500 gift card.

"Aubrey O’Day embodies the Live Out Loud brand and what better way to share her contagious spirit than getting right to the source – the Greek sorority community,” said Elissa Harman, VP for consumer marketing at Oxygen. “Our fans love a good comeback story, and we are thrilled to have the support of sorority sisters throughout the country to ring in the first step in her professional and personal journey.”

The sorority outreach is part of Oxygen’s push for the show, which includes on-air, online, print and online advertising, plus social marketing.

All About Aubrey follows O’Day’s professional and private life as she tries to make her comeback in the music industry.