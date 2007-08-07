Oxygen Supply: Women’s Net to Provide Programming to Yahoo! Video

Oxygen signed an agreement with Yahoo! Video to provide programming content on an Oxygen-branded channel.

The channel will feature long- and short-form Oxygen programming, as well as outtakes and behind-the-scenes footage, including clips from The Bad Girls Club and Tori & Dean: Inn Love.

“Signing a content partnership with an outlet like Yahoo! Video is part of Oxygen’s overall strategy to reach our audience on every platform that’s available to women,” said Mary Murano, president of distribution for Oxygen. “In June alone, Yahoo! had more younger female visitors than any other Web site. It’s a perfect match for Oxygen, and we’re thrilled to work with Yahoo! Video.”