Oxygen Supersizes for 2007

Oxygen, the cable net by and for women, has taken the wraps of what it bills as its biggest development slate ever.

Fox, New Line, Lovespell, and Lionsgate are among the production partners for a slate of three pilots, all reality shows, and 10 script deals for 2007.

Pilot orders are for Once More With Feeling, a half-hour reality show that takes a big life announcement, a pregnancy for example, and turns it into a musical production number (September Films); Capitol Hill Girls, a half-hour reality "docu-soap" that tracks a mix of Republican and Democratic women who storm the Hill to "promote a bipartisan cause" (City Lights Television); and Tease, yet another half-hour reality show, is a sort of Iron Coiffe, a hair-dryers-at-20-paces showdown in which four established stylists take on "talented challengers" (from My Entertainment)."

Script deals include: Angry Little Girls, an animated comedy from Jennifer Love Hewitt's Lovespell and Alex Borstein (Family Guy); Bastards!, a scripted comedy about the headmistress of an elite academy (Fox TV Studios); Identical, another half-hour comedy about identical twins different as night and day; Nicky Velvet, an hour action drama about a thief-for-hire; Robin Hudson Mysteries, an hour scripted mystery drama about a hapless cable news reporter with a "hap" for solving crimes (based on the books by Sparkle Hayter); Serial, an hour limited drama about a sheriff's daughter who helps protect a town from a serial killer; Sexy Justice, billed as "Cagney & Lacey meets Austin Powers"; and two original films, The Pact, a murder mystery, and thriller Blindsided.