Oxygen Slates First VOD Sneak Peak

Oxygen will give Time Warner digital cable subscribers an on-demand sneak peek at its newest original movie, Nadine in Date Land, before it premieres the flick later this month on the channel.

It is the women’s net’s first premiere of content on VOD.

Nadine will air for free on Time Warner on Demand June 17-23, then premieres on Oxygen June 25 at 8 p.m.

The film stars Janeane Garafolo as a matchmaker who is having trouble matching herself up. Swoosie Kurtz, Brad Rowe, and Tamala Jones co-star as Garafolo’s mom, college flame, and best friend, respectively.

Oxygen is currently distributed to around 55 million homes. It averaged 173,000 total viewers during prime in May.

