Oxygen showcases Sixteen doc
Coming in June, Oxygen will unveil a new documentary series on young women
from filmmaker Rory Kennedy and her partner, Liz Garbus.
The four-part series, Sixteen, follows four young women transitioning
from adolescence to adulthood.
The first part will air Sunday, June 16, with future episodes slated for June
23 and 30 and July 7.
